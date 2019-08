Instagram desmiente meme viral sobre cambios en política de privacidad

View this post on Instagram

A copy-and-paste Instagram hoax, which falsely stated that the company was changing its privacy policy to let old messages and private photos be used in court cases against its users, spread far and wide on Tuesday. “If you’re seeing a meme claiming that Instagram is changing its rules tomorrow, it’s not true,” Adam Mosseri, chief of the Facebook-owned platform, posted on his Instagram story. For more, follow @cnnbusiness.