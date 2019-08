Joven de 15 años es arrestado por amenazar con realizar tiroteo masivo

IT'S NO JOKE, MOM: A video shows the discussion between authorities and a 15-year-old boy's mother as the teen was being arrested for allegedly posting an online threat to kill at least seven people at a high school.

Full video: https://t.co/OkAHWpb5Ls pic.twitter.com/lziPxhCaoo

— KRON4 News (@kron4news) August 21, 2019