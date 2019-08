Walmart de Cielo Vista reabrirá con memorial para víctimas de tiroteo

The family of Javier Amir Rodriguez, 15, the youngest victim of the El Paso massacre, came to the memorial near Walmart today. Octavio Lizarde, his uncle wounded in the shooting, was there in a wheelchair. Strangers hugged him and told the family, “No estan solo.” pic.twitter.com/FeitiL2fAX

— Bob Moore (@BobMooreNews) August 18, 2019