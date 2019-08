Expolicía es acusado de asesinar a una pareja durante redada de drogas

Ex-Houston cop is charged with murder after his fraudulent search warrant got a couple killed: Former Houston police officer Gerald Goines has been indicted on felony murder charges in relation to a drug raid in January that left a couple dead, the… https://t.co/VtM5rY4l7j pic.twitter.com/ouWyAh9Tyc

— NotComey (@notComey) August 23, 2019