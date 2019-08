Hallan muerto al lanzador Tyler Skaggs en su habitación de hotel

Tyler Skaggs had the opioids fentanyl & oxycodone, along w/alcohol, in his system when the #Angels pitcher was found dead July 1, per docs released today. More on findings of the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office (w/@MikeDiGiovanna & @latimessports)https://t.co/5t7tZaaiB1

— Maria Torres (@maria_torres3) August 30, 2019