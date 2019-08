Incendio en Malibú que quemó 40 acres está contenido un 60%

#SweetwaterFire Firefighters continue the difficult work of shoring up and reinforcing containment lines in steep terrain. Cause investigators on scene. Mop operations will continue into the evening and @LACOFD personnel will remain on the scene throughout the night on fire watch pic.twitter.com/Iwfn0vPmzC

— L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO) August 30, 2019