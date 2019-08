Residentes de FL deben prepararse para extensivos apagones por Dorian

JUST IN: Hurricane Dorian remains a major Category 4 storm, no longer expected to make landfall in Florida. https://t.co/YcziiAYRnu

-Winds up to 150 mph

-Moving W at 8 mph

-May make landfall in North Carolina late next week pic.twitter.com/6eARUCOCOq

— ABC News (@ABC) August 31, 2019