Baja velocidad de vientos de Dorian y sigue causando estragos en Bahamas

3 pm EDT Tropical Cyclone Update: Destructive eyewall of #Dorian continues to lash Grand Bahama Island. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter is currently flying through the hurricane to provide new data for the 5 pm advisory. https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/6kmHRbF4Uh

— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 2, 2019