Se reportan 2 desvales en playas de San Diego durante fin de semana

WARNING: Bluff collapse south of flat rock at Torrey Pines SB. High tide could limit access. Do not attempt to walk around by going over barricades. Large rocks could still be falling and are dangerous. ALWAYS walk 25-40ft away from all bluffs as they are unstable and dangerous. pic.twitter.com/eHxr7IBOyj

— CAStateParksSanDiego (@CaStateParksSD) August 31, 2019