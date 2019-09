Agentes de CBP decomisan más de 150,000 dosis de fentanilo en San Diego

On 8/30, #USBP seized 1/2-kilo of #fentanyl during a vehicle stop on I-8. The man, a Mexican national who had the drugs concealed in his underwear, was processed for removal. With 3mg being a lethal dose, this seizure represents over 150,000 lethal doses kept off the streets. pic.twitter.com/Jhepowgdum

— CBP San Diego (@CBPSanDiego) September 3, 2019