20 paquetes de cristal escondidos en tanque de gasolina en San Diego

Sept. 3 #USBP agents in #SanDiego seized 26.20 lbs of meth that was discovered by a #K9unit at the I-8 checkpoint. The meth, concealed inside the gas tank, is valued at $60,260. San Diego agents have seized over 3,980 lbs of meth since Oct. 2018. pic.twitter.com/Pg2ZzqMm1L

— CBP San Diego (@CBPSanDiego) September 5, 2019