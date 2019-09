Imágenes muestran a aves atoradas en el ojo del huracán Dorian

This is a really interesting image from the Edisto buoy (41004) located ~40 miles SE of Charleston. The buoy is squarely in the eye of #Dorian and if you look closely at the web cam you can see birds flying around, likely trapped in the eye. https://t.co/Fz3YgmHfjK #scwx pic.twitter.com/Acleo5jFpL

— NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) September 5, 2019