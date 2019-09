4 personas desaparecen tras volcamiento de barco de carga en Georgia

71,000-ton GRT vehicle carrier GOLDEN RAY is in distress in St Simon Sound off Brunswick, Georgia. US #Coast Guard photos show the 200-meter-long vessel with an extreme list and an internal fire amidships. 20 rescued, 4 missing. Was en route to Baltimore https://t.co/SsfcVHD7S0 pic.twitter.com/pLZK7uQK9X

— Chris Cavas (@CavasShips) September 8, 2019