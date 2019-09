Enfermedades provocadas por 9/11 matarán a más gente que el atentado

Thank you to all our brave 9/11 first responders, many of whom lost their lives on that day 18 years ago, and many who have left us since due to 9/11-related illnesses. And thanks to all who made your voices heard to shame Senate GOP into passing funding for the 9/11 health fund. pic.twitter.com/Cyy11eEL8Y

— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 11, 2019