Inicia semana de concientización sobre necesidad de pañales en San Diego

It’s National Diaper Need Awareness Week. One in 3 families suffer from an inadequate supply of diapers. Help in San Diego by donating to the Diaper Bank at @SDFoodBank – just $25 helps with 125 clean diapers! https://t.co/3iZb9ZFovO

— Lorena (@LorenaSGonzalez) September 23, 2019