Archie, hijo de Enrique y Meghan, hace su debut en Sudáfrica

Este miércoles, el príncipe Enrique y su esposa, Meghan, llevaron a su hijo de cuatro meses a conocer al estadista Desmond Tutu

(NOTICIAS YA).- Los fanáticos de la realeza británica pueden gritar de alegría porque el bebé Archie finalmente hizo su debut en la gira de los duques de Sussex por Sudáfrica.

Este miércoles, el príncipe Enrique y su esposa, Meghan, llevaron a su hijo de cuatro meses a conocer al estadista Desmond Tutu durante una visita de la familia en Ciudad del Cabo.

Una fuente de la realeza le dijo a CNN antes de la gira que los duques esperaban incluir a su hijo “en algún momento”, pero no pudieron decir exactamente cuándo, ya que su edad hacía que una aparición pública fuera difícil de programar.

Se cree que Archie es el miembro más joven de la realeza que realiza una gira oficial, tomando el relevo de su primo, el príncipe Jorge, quien viajó con sus padres a Australia en 2014 cuando tenía solo ocho meses.

**Con información de CNN en Español







