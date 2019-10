VIDEO: la emotiva propuesta viral entre jovencitos con síndrome de Down

View this post on Instagram

We are beyond excited to be traveling to NYC on Sept 14 to join the @ndssorg NYC Buddy Walk 🍎 🗽 ♥️ This pictures of Saris and David was chosen (500 out is 3,000 submissions) for Their Annual video that will viewed in Time Square! This video promotes acceptance and inclusion and will be the opening of NYC Down syndrome Buddy Walk! Can’t wait to see this video Live in Time Square’s Jumbotron!!!! Follow our adventures with hashtag #davidandsaris #downsyndromeawareness #downsyndromecouple #ndss #nycbuddywalk #davidandsarisadventures #nationaldownsyndromesociety