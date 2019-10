Caos de evacuación por fuga de gas en Mission Beach

After working thru the night to control the natural gas leak and repair a damaged pipeline in Mission Beach, we are on schedule to restore service this morning. Our field techs plan to go door to door starting around 9:30am to relight pilot lights. https://t.co/nF7F9DtI2e pic.twitter.com/7IszBNAkAT

— SDG&E (@SDGE) October 3, 2019