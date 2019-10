Incendio en departamento de NY dejó 10 heridos, incluyendo a bomberos

200 firefighters responded to a 5-alarm fire in an apartment building overnight in The Bronx, New York, according to the FDNY. The blaze, which started on the top floor, caused 10 non-life threatening injuries, including 9 firefighters and 1 civilian. https://t.co/hYmnBp6PAE pic.twitter.com/nN9d1ANlIr

