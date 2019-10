Familia ganó el Récord Mundial Guinness por el aguacate más grande

5 pound, 9.6 ounce avocado, grown on Kula tree, is heaviest avocado, according to Guinness World Records. Pokinis complete rigorous verification process. It made a lot of guacamole. https://t.co/To93n68y8v pic.twitter.com/h3bMcapiQC

— Lee Imada (@LeeImada) October 10, 2019