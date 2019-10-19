VIDEO: Pequeño de 2 años celebra con baile 11 meses libre de cáncer

(NOTICIAS YA).- Un pequeño de 2 años originario de Nueva Jersey celebró sus 11 meses libre de cáncer con la mejor actitud en un conmovedor video, el cual muestra a él y a su padre bailando felizmente en honor a la gran victoria.
While you are here on 🌏 Stand For Something!! Some may not know what that is. Remove the negativity out your life and you will find out what you stand on!! The change will start when YOU get UP!! #standup 🙏🏽🙏🏽 Let me know what you STAND for in the Comments!! ………………………………….. #rebuildrebrandreclaim #kennyclutch #motivation #fatherhood #inspiration #fightkristian #kennyclutchspeaks #motivationalspeaker #impact #love #thedancingdad #dads #dad #fightkristian #cancerfree
A través de un video de Instagram compartido por el orador motivacional y bailarín Kenny “Clutch” Thomas este sábado 19 de octubre; se les puede ver a él y a su hijo Kristian bailando al ritmo de una animada canción.
Father Son chemistry 🔥🔥 11 Months Cancer Free!! If we can do it you can do it!! Live Free!! Drop a 💙 for Father Son Vibes!!! #cancerfree @lilmama 🔥🔥🔥 #jerseyclub ………………………… #fightkristian #fightcancer #fightleukemia #thethomasclan #motivation #fatherhood #inspiration #fightkristian #kennyclutchspeaks #motivationalspeaker #impact #dance #love #jersey #dancersagainstcancer #dancer #dancing
“¡¡11 meses libre de cáncer!! Si nosotros podemos hacerlo, tú puedes hacerlo”, escribió el padre en la descripción del video. Esta no es la primera vez en la que comparte la felicidad de su adorable hijo tras vencer la enfermedad.
Father Son Dance Break: Throw it Back @missymisdemeanorelliott // Negativity: Throw It Back Hate: Throw It Back Anxiety: Throw It Back Worry: Throw It Back Self-Doubt: Throw It Back Cancer: Throw It Back Abuse: Throw It Back #fightkristian #fightcancer #wearecancerfree 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 Drop a ❤ and whatever Negative you Face in Life Throw it Back!! …………………………………………… #love #fatherhood #fatherandson #dance #thedancingdad #dancer #dancing #childhoodcancerawareness #kids #dancing #dancers #cancersurvivor #cancerfree #thethomasclan #missy #kennyclutch #kennyclutchspeaks
El orador motivacional a menudo comparte enternecedores momentos con su familia, los cuales constantemente incluyen divertidos bailes y sobre todo mucho amor. Sin duda Kristian es una gran inspiración para todos aquellos que están luchando cada día por su salud.
