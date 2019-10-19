VIDEO: Pequeño de 2 años celebra con baile 11 meses libre de cáncer
(NOTICIAS YA).- Un pequeño de 2 años originario de Nueva Jersey celebró sus 11 meses libre de cáncer con la mejor actitud en un conmovedor video, el cual muestra a él y a su padre bailando felizmente en honor a la gran victoria.

A través de un video de Instagram compartido por el orador motivacional y bailarín Kenny “Clutch” Thomas este sábado 19 de octubre; se les puede ver a él y a su hijo Kristian bailando al ritmo de una animada canción. 

¡¡11 meses libre de cáncer!! Si nosotros podemos hacerlo, tú puedes hacerlo”, escribió el padre en la descripción del video. Esta no es la primera vez en la que comparte la felicidad de su adorable hijo tras vencer la enfermedad

El orador motivacional a menudo comparte enternecedores momentos con su familia, los cuales constantemente incluyen divertidos bailes y sobre todo mucho amor. Sin duda Kristian es una gran inspiración para todos aquellos que están luchando cada día por su salud. 

