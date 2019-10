Autoridades emiten alerta sobre ola de calor en el Condado de San Diego

A Heat Advisory has been issued for San Diego County coasts, valleys and inland areas until 5:00 p.m. today and we remain in a Fire Weather Watch.

If you need relief from the heat, check out one of our Cool Zones: https://t.co/qaNPDJrbI2 pic.twitter.com/nXNSKB7Pfy

— SanDiegoCounty (@SanDiegoCounty) October 22, 2019