Vacunas contra la gripe serán gratuitas cada martes en National City

#FREE #FLUSHOT every Tuesday at the #NationalCity Fire Station #34 from 9am-1pm.

Special thanks to NCFD, Point Loma Nazarene University & the National City Police and Fire Foundation for supporting this great community effort to not only respond to but prevent illness. pic.twitter.com/zNRdhzQ4II

— National City (@CityOfNatlCity) October 22, 2019