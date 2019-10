Roba traje de Santa Claus y termina siendo su uniforme en prisión

Dear Santa,

I'm sorry I stole your red suit.

I was drunk and made some poor choices.

I know it's only October. And it's hot. Too hot for this suit.

But I was drunk. Poor choices.

Sincerely,

Drunk Santa Suit Criminal pic.twitter.com/VPnUbvg1sF

— Brea Police Dept (@BreaPD) October 23, 2019