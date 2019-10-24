J. Lo y A-Rod donarán 1 año de comida a escuela tras historia viral

(NOTICIAS YA).- Tras escuchar la conmovedora historia viral de un pequeño hambriento que pidió algo de comer a su maestra, Jennifer López y Alex Rodríguez decidieron hacer su parte donando un año de comida a una escuela de Tennessee.
A través de un video en Instagram, la pareja de Hollywood anunció la donación de alimentos a Jacksboro Elementary School. Esto luego de que una maestra de la institución compartió el emotivo momento en el que un estudiante le informó casualmente que no tenía nada que comer en su casa.
Brooke Goins, la educadora que escribió la publicación viral, se puede ver en el video haciendo Facetime con la pareja; quienes le dicen que ningún niño debería irse a la cama con hambre.
“La historia trajo lágrimas a mis ojos y estoy muy feliz de que podamos ayudar a estos maravillosos niños”, dice la publicación del beisbolista. Además J.Lo y A-Rod indicaron que donarán 1 año de alimentos de la marca “Tille & Hatch”, una compañía de comidas congeladas de la cual la famosa pareja es propietaria en parte.
Por su parte, J. Lo escribió que es por razones como esta que el ser propietarios de una empresa o negocio es importante para ellos, especialmente al ser latinos. “Es sobre mostrar nuestra comunidad, esto es lo que la vida puede ser […] Nos permite poder participar en la creación de cosas que hacen la vida de otros mejor”, dijo la cantante.
“Dar de regreso y estar ahí para otros es realmente lo que más importa. Nos alegra hacer negocios con socios que también creen que ningún niño debería JAMÁS irse a dormir con hambre”, expresó J. Lo. “Este es mi momento favorito del mes y es una de las mejores cosas que hemos podido hacer”.
