Policía: Menor desaparecida podría estar con el exnovio de su madre

The #FBI is joining the Louisa Co. Sheriff's Office to find an endangered missing juvenile, Isabel Hicks, who is believed to be with Bruce William Lynch, Jr. – possibly in wooded areas conducive to camping. Call us at 804-261-1044. @LouisaCoSheriff https://t.co/LwW7eaEL78 pic.twitter.com/aiTAQxw28s

— FBI Richmond (@FBIRichmond) October 23, 2019