Incendio en la interestatal 94 causa evacuaciones temporales en San Diego

SDFD firefighters handled the #94fire very quickly Fri morning. One apt bldg was evacuated. Are you ready for an evac in fewer than 5 min? Preparedness is key. https://t.co/cEI5yFRGrx has a guide – Ready, Set, Go! #Preparedness

📸SDPD Ofcr. S. Lockwood pic.twitter.com/pRIwCHo7j5

