Joven comenzó un tiroteo en Walmart y se mató antes de ser arrestado

CONTINUING | Increased security presence at the Walmart off Memorial Dr. in Waycross this morning. We’re following an active shooting around 1am, Waycross PD says the shooter took his own life. They have ID’d him as 19y/o John Jaylen Walker Kinnitt. @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/B9q7JAnaY5

— David Jones (@DavidJonesTV) October 26, 2019