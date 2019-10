Trump horroriza a padres sorprendiéndolos con la asesina de su hijo

Incredible detail from Radd Seiger, the spokesperson for Harry Dunn’s family. He tells #BBCBreakfast how their meeting with @realDonaldTrump was ‘ambushed’ as they were told – by the President – that Anne Sacoolas was waiting in the next room!!! They refused to meet her. pic.twitter.com/1S2pg5Lf4F

