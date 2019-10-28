Cierres y retrasos por Tormenta de Nieve

Cierres y retrasos para hoy lunes 28 de Octubre.
- AXL Academy
RETRASO DE 1 HORA
- Acad. of Charter Schools Adams Co.
RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
- Academy of Urban Learning
RETRASO 2 HORAS
- Action Learning Academy K-8
RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
- Adams 12 Five Star Schools
RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
- Adams County School District 14
RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
- Advent Health University
ABRE A LAS 9:30 AM
- Adventure Montessori
ABRE A LAS 9:00 AM
- Air Force Academy
RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
- All Souls School and ELC
RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
- American Academy
RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
- Anastasis Academy
RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
- Anchor Center for Blind Children
RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
- Annunciation School
RETRASO DE 1 HORA, 30 MINUTOS
- Arapahoe Community College
ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM
- Arma Dei Academy
RETRASO DE 1 HORA, 30 MINUTOS
- Arrupe Jesuit High School
CERRADA HOY
- Aspen Academy
RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
- Assumption Catholic School
RETRASO DE 1 HORA
- Augustana Early Learning Ctr.
ABRE A LAS 8:30 AM
- Augustine Classical Academy
ABRE A LAS 9:30 AM
- Auraria Campus CCD Metro UCD
ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM
- Aurora Mental Health Center
RETRASO DE 1 HORA
- Aurora Public Schools
RETRASO DE 1 HORA
- Ave Maria Catholic School
RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
- Awaken Academy
RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
- Bal Swan Childrens Center
CERRADA HOY
- Banning Lewis Ranch Academy
CERRADA HOY
- Belleview Christian School
ABRE A LAS 9:00 AM
- Bennett School Dist. 29-J
ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM
- Bishop Machebeuf High School
CERRADA HOY
- Boulder Country Day School
RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
- Boulder Dept. of Commerce
ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM
- Boulder Valley School District
RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
- Bureau of Reclamation – Denver
RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
- CU South Denver
ABRE A LAS 9:00 AM
- Carbon Valley Academy
CERRADA HOY
- Caring Hands Transport & Community Services
CERRADA HOY
- Castle Rock Senior Activity Center
ABRE A LAS 10:30 AM
- Cherry Creek Schools – Elementary Schools
RETRASO DE 1 HORA
- Cherry Creek Schools – Middle and High Schools
DELAYED 1 HORA, 30 MINUTOS
- Cherry Hills Christian
ABRE A LAS 9:45 AM
- Cheyenne Mountain School District 12
CERRADA HOY
- City and County of Broomfield
RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
- City of Boulder
ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM
- City of Colorado Springs
ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM
- College America Denver
ABRE A LAS 11:00 AM
- Colorado Early Colleges: Parker
RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
- Colorado High School Charter
RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
- Colorado Passport Agency
ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM
- Colorado Skies Academy
RETRASO DE 1 HORA, 30 MINUTOS
- Colorado Springs School District 11
CERRADA HOY
- Colorado State Government – Denver Offices
ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM
- Credit Union of Denver
ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM
- Crescent View Academy
RETRASO DE 90 MINUTOS
- Denver Academy
ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM
- Denver Christian School
RETRASO DE 1 HORA
- Denver City Government
ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM
- Denver Language School
RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
- Denver Public Schools
RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
- Denver VA Regional Office
RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
- Douglas County Libraries
RETRASO 1 HORA
- Douglas County School District
RETRASO DE 90 MINUTOS
- Early College of Arvada
ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM
- Elevations Credit Union
ABRE A LAS 10:30 AM
- Ellicott School District 22
CERRADO HOY
- Emily Griffith Technical College
RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
- Englewood Schools
RETRASO DE 1 HORA, 30 MINUTOS
- Escuela De Guadalupe
CERRADA HOY
- Faith Christian Acad.
RETRASO DE 1 HORA
- Firefly Autism
RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
- Flatirons Academy
RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
- Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8
CERRADO HOY
- Friends First
ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM
- Front Range Christian School
RETRASO 1 HORA
- Gethsemane Lutheran
RETRASO 1 HORA
- Global Village Academy – Douglas County
RETRASO 90 MINUTOS
- Global Village Academy – Northglenn
RETRASO 2 HORAS
- Goldstar Learning Options
RETRASO 2 HORAS
- Great Escape Preschool
ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM
- Harrison School District 2
CERRADO HOY
- High Point Academy
RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
- Highlands Ranch Learning Ctr.
RETRASO 1 HORA, 30 MINUTOS
- Holy Cross Luth. ELC H R
NO KINDERGARDEN EN LA MAÑANA
- IBMC College – Longmont
RETRASO DE 2 HORAD, 30 MINUTOS
- Interior Business Center
RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
- Jefferson County Public Libraries
ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM
- Johnson and Wales University
RETRASO DE 2 HOURS
- Kent Denver
RETRASO DE 1 HORA
- Legacy Academy
RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
- Little Giants Learning Center
RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
- Littleton Public Schools
RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
- Lotus Littles Childcare
RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
- Lotus School for Excellence
RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
- Lutheran HS Parker
RETRASO 1 HORA, 30 MINUTOS
- Mackintosh Academy – Boulder
RETRASO DE 1 HORA, 30 MINUTOS
- Mackintosh Academy – Littleton
RETRASO DE 1 HORA
- Manitou Springs School District 14
CERRADO HOY
- Mapleton Public Schools
RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
- Meadowlark Preschool
- RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
- Mile High Academy
RETRASO 1 HORA, 15 MINUTOS
- Mile High Behavioral Healthcare
ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM
- Montessori School of Denver
ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM
- Mullen High School
CERRADA HOY
- North Metro Community Services
RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
- Notre Dame Catholic School
RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
- Our Father Children’s Learning Center
RETRASO DE 30 MINUTES
- Park Co. Schools RE-2 – Fairplay Campus
RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
- Pickens Technical College
RETRASO DE 1 HORA
- Pima Medical Institute – Aurora
RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
- Pima Medical Institute – Denver
ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM
- Pinnacle Charter High School
RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
- Pinnacle Charter School
RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
- Platte Canyon Dist. 1
RETRASO DE 1 HORA, 30 MINUTOS
- Pueblo County School District 70
CERRADO HOY
- Regis Jesuit High School
RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
- Regis University
ABRE A LAS 10:30 AM
- STEM School Highlands Ranch
CERRADA HOY
- Sacred Heart of Jesus
RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
- School District 49
CERRADO HOY
- SecureSet Academy: Denver
RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
- Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran School
RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
- SkyView Academy
RETRASO DE 90 MINUTOS
- Southeast Christian School
RETRASO DE 1 HORA, 30 MINUTOS
- Southwest Acupuncture Coll.
ABRE A LAS 12:00 PM
- St. Andrew United Methodist Church
RETRASO DE 1 HORA, 30 MINUTOS
- St. Catherine of Siena School
ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM
- St. James Catholic
CERRADA HOY
- St. Louis Catholic School – Louisville
RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
- St. Lukes Little School
RETRASO DE 1 HORA, 30 MINUTOS
- St. Pius X
CERRADO HOY
- St. Thomas More Cath. Sch.
ABRE A LAS 9:00 AM
- St. Vincent DePaul
RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
- St. Vrain Valley School Dist
RETRASO DE 2 HORAS, 30 MINUTOS
- Steele School for Early Learning
RETRASO 2 HORAS
- Stepping Stone Support Center
RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
- Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School
RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
- The Denver Waldorf School
ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM
- Tri County Health Dept.
ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM
- Trinity Lutheran-Franktown
ABRE A LAS 9:45 AM
- University of Colorado Boulder
RETRASO DE 1 HORA, 45 MINUTOS
- VHA Office of Community Care
RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
- Valor Christian High School
ABRE A LAS 9:30 AM
- Warren Village Early Learning Center
RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
- Washington Park UMC Preschool
ABRE A LAS 10:15 AM
- Wellspring Community
RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
- Widefield School District 3
CERRADO HOY
- Woodland Park RE-2
RETRASO DE 2 HORAS