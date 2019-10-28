Cierres y retrasos por Tormenta de Nieve
Debido a la tormenta de nieve, la mayoría de escuelas presentan retrasos en su hora de entrada

Cierres y retrasos para hoy lunes 28 de Octubre.

  • AXL Academy
    RETRASO DE 1 HORA
  • Acad. of Charter Schools Adams Co.
    RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
  • Academy of Urban Learning
    RETRASO 2 HORAS
  • Action Learning Academy K-8
    RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
  • Adams 12 Five Star Schools
    RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
  • Adams County School District 14
    RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
  • Advent Health University
    ABRE A LAS  9:30 AM
  • Adventure Montessori
    ABRE A LAS 9:00 AM
  • Air Force Academy
    RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
  • All Souls School and ELC
    RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
  • American Academy
    RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
  • Anastasis Academy
    RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
  • Anchor Center for Blind Children
    RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
  • Annunciation School
    RETRASO DE 1 HORA, 30 MINUTOS
  • Arapahoe Community College
    ABRE A LAS  10:00 AM
  • Arma Dei Academy
    RETRASO DE  1 HORA, 30 MINUTOS
  • Arrupe Jesuit High School
    CERRADA HOY
  • Aspen Academy
    RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
  • Assumption Catholic School
    RETRASO DE 1 HORA
  • Augustana Early Learning Ctr.
    ABRE A LAS 8:30 AM
  • Augustine Classical Academy
    ABRE A LAS 9:30 AM
  • Auraria Campus CCD Metro UCD
    ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM
  • Aurora Mental Health Center
    RETRASO DE 1 HORA
  • Aurora Public Schools
    RETRASO DE  1 HORA
  • Ave Maria Catholic School
    RETRASO DE  2 HORAS
  • Awaken Academy
    RETRASO DE  2 HORAS
  • Bal Swan Childrens Center
    CERRADA HOY
  • Banning Lewis Ranch Academy
    CERRADA HOY
  • Belleview Christian School
    ABRE A LAS 9:00 AM
  • Bennett School Dist. 29-J
    ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM
  • Bishop Machebeuf High School
    CERRADA HOY
  • Boulder Country Day School
    RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
  • Boulder Dept. of Commerce
    ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM
  • Boulder Valley School District
    RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
  • Bureau of Reclamation – Denver
    RETRASO DE  2 HORAS
  • CU South Denver
    ABRE A LAS 9:00 AM
  • Carbon Valley Academy
    CERRADA HOY
  • Caring Hands Transport & Community Services
    CERRADA HOY
  • Castle Rock Senior Activity Center
    ABRE A LAS 10:30 AM
  • Cherry Creek Schools – Elementary Schools
    RETRASO DE  1 HORA
  • Cherry Creek Schools – Middle and High Schools
    DELAYED 1 HORA, 30 MINUTOS
  • Cherry Hills Christian
    ABRE A LAS 9:45 AM
  • Cheyenne Mountain School District 12
    CERRADA HOY
  • City and County of Broomfield
    RETRASO DE  2 HORAS
  • City of Boulder
    ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM
  • City of Colorado Springs
    ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM
  • College America Denver
    ABRE A LAS 11:00 AM
  • Colorado Early Colleges: Parker
    RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
  • Colorado High School Charter
    RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
  • Colorado Passport Agency
    ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM
  • Colorado Skies Academy
    RETRASO DE 1 HORA, 30 MINUTOS
  • Colorado Springs School District 11
    CERRADA HOY
  • Colorado State Government – Denver Offices
    ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM
  • Credit Union of Denver
    ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM
  • Crescent View Academy
    RETRASO DE 90 MINUTOS
  • Denver Academy
    ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM
  • Denver Christian School
    RETRASO DE  1 HORA
  • Denver City Government
    ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM
  • Denver Language School
    RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
  • Denver Public Schools
    RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
  • Denver VA Regional Office
    RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
  • Douglas County Libraries
    RETRASO 1 HORA
  • Douglas County School District
    RETRASO DE 90 MINUTOS
  • Early College of Arvada
    ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM
  • Elevations Credit Union
    ABRE A LAS 10:30 AM
  • Ellicott School District 22
    CERRADO HOY
  • Emily Griffith Technical College
    RETRASO DE  2 HORAS
  • Englewood Schools
    RETRASO DE 1 HORA, 30 MINUTOS
  • Escuela De Guadalupe
    CERRADA HOY
  • Faith Christian Acad.
    RETRASO DE 1 HORA
  • Firefly Autism
    RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
  • Flatirons Academy
    RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
  • Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8
    CERRADO HOY
  • Friends First
    ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM
  • Front Range Christian School
    RETRASO 1 HORA
  • Gethsemane Lutheran
    RETRASO 1 HORA
  • Global Village Academy – Douglas County
    RETRASO 90 MINUTOS
  • Global Village Academy – Northglenn
    RETRASO 2 HORAS
  • Goldstar Learning Options
    RETRASO 2 HORAS
  • Great Escape Preschool
    ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM
  • Harrison School District 2
    CERRADO HOY
  • High Point Academy
    RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
  • Highlands Ranch Learning Ctr.
    RETRASO 1 HORA, 30 MINUTOS
  • Holy Cross Luth. ELC H R
    NO KINDERGARDEN EN LA MAÑANA
  • IBMC College – Longmont
    RETRASO DE 2 HORAD, 30 MINUTOS
  • Interior Business Center
    RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
  • Jefferson County Public Libraries
    ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM
  • Johnson and Wales University
    RETRASO DE 2 HOURS
  • Kent Denver
    RETRASO DE 1 HORA
  • Legacy Academy
    RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
  • Little Giants Learning Center
    RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
  • Littleton Public Schools
    RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
  • Lotus Littles Childcare
    RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
  • Lotus School for Excellence
    RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
  • Lutheran HS Parker
    RETRASO 1 HORA, 30 MINUTOS
  • Mackintosh Academy – Boulder
    RETRASO DE 1 HORA, 30 MINUTOS
  • Mackintosh Academy – Littleton
    RETRASO DE 1 HORA
  • Manitou Springs School District 14
    CERRADO HOY
  • Mapleton Public Schools
    RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
  • Meadowlark Preschool
  • RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
  • Mile High Academy
    RETRASO 1 HORA, 15 MINUTOS
  • Mile High Behavioral Healthcare
    ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM
  • Montessori School of Denver
    ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM
  • Mullen High School
    CERRADA HOY
  • North Metro Community Services
    RETRASO DE  2 HORAS
  • Notre Dame Catholic School
    RETRASO DE  2 HORAS
  • Our Father Children’s Learning Center
    RETRASO DE 30 MINUTES
  • Park Co. Schools RE-2 – Fairplay Campus
    RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
  • Pickens Technical College
    RETRASO DE 1 HORA
  • Pima Medical Institute – Aurora
    RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
  • Pima Medical Institute – Denver
    ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM
  • Pinnacle Charter High School
    RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
  • Pinnacle Charter School
    RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
  • Platte Canyon Dist. 1
    RETRASO DE 1 HORA, 30 MINUTOS
  • Pueblo County School District 70
    CERRADO HOY
  • Regis Jesuit High School
    RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
  • Regis University
    ABRE A LAS 10:30 AM
  • STEM School Highlands Ranch
    CERRADA HOY
  • Sacred Heart of Jesus
    RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
  • School District 49
    CERRADO HOY
  • SecureSet Academy: Denver
    RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
  • Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran School
    RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
  • SkyView Academy
    RETRASO DE 90 MINUTOS
  • Southeast Christian School
    RETRASO DE  1 HORA, 30 MINUTOS
  • Southwest Acupuncture Coll.
    ABRE A LAS 12:00 PM
  • St. Andrew United Methodist Church
    RETRASO DE  1 HORA, 30 MINUTOS
  • St. Catherine of Siena School
    ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM
  • St. James Catholic
    CERRADA HOY
  • St. Louis Catholic School – Louisville
    RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
  • St. Lukes Little School
    RETRASO DE 1 HORA, 30 MINUTOS
  • St. Pius X
    CERRADO HOY
  • St. Thomas More Cath. Sch.
    ABRE A LAS 9:00 AM
  • St. Vincent DePaul
    RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
  • St. Vrain Valley School Dist
    RETRASO DE 2 HORAS, 30 MINUTOS
  • Steele School for Early Learning
    RETRASO 2 HORAS
  • Stepping Stone Support Center
    RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
  • Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School
    RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
  • The Denver Waldorf School
    ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM
  • Tri County Health Dept.
    ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM
  • Trinity Lutheran-Franktown
    ABRE A LAS 9:45 AM
  • University of Colorado Boulder
    RETRASO DE 1 HORA, 45 MINUTOS
  • VHA Office of Community Care
    RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
  • Valor Christian High School
    ABRE A LAS 9:30 AM
  • Warren Village Early Learning Center
    RETRASO DE  2 HORAS
  • Washington Park UMC Preschool
    ABRE A LAS 10:15 AM
  • Wellspring Community
    RETRASO DE 2 HORAS
  • Widefield School District 3
    CERRADO HOY
  • Woodland Park RE-2
    RETRASO DE 2 HORAS






