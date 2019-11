Balacera en Church’s Chicken en Otay Mesa deja un muerto y dos heridos

Currently investigating shooting at 3700 Picador Blvd. Suspect was a customer who got into argument with employees. Suspect retrieved handgun and fired. 1 employee killed, 2 others injured. Suspect is black male, 30’s, 6-1, thin build, Chargers beanie driving light blue sedan. pic.twitter.com/bMYTAIkQAz

— San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) November 7, 2019