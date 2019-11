2 estudiantes del Valle recibieron un premio en “Tonight Show”

i am first gen

i am a proud latina from the valley

i am my grandparents wildest dreams

everything i do is for my family, they have sacrificed so much so that i could have a better future.

getting my tuition paid for means the world to not only me but my family. pic.twitter.com/BEwxM3f2BA

— Big Dicker Energy (@BigAmZamEnergy) November 8, 2019