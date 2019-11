Familia recibe ayuda médica mientras espera asilo en San Diego 

#BREAKING: Federal judge issued a Temporary Restraining Order which says a Guatemalan family subjected to the Migrant Protection Protocol (#MPP or Remain-In-Mexico) program cannot be sent back to Mexico without a lawyer present before or during their non-refoulement interview. pic.twitter.com/X0io2dlV7W

— ACLU of San Diego & Imperial Counties (@sdACLU) November 13, 2019