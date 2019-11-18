Investigan incendio en casa de Rancho Santa Fe 

View this post on Instagram

UPDATE: Crews remained on scene overnight and cleared the incident this morning. The cause is still under investigation. … This evening at 8:22 pm, crews responded to the report of a residential structure fire in the 6000 block of Spyglass Lane. Upon arrival, crews found a home with flames coming from the backside of the building and quickly went to work to extinguish the flames. All occupants safely evacuated the structure. No injuries have been reported. No other structures were threatened. Crews will remain on scene overnight to ensure there are no flare ups. Thank you to our cooperating agencies: AMR, Del Mar, Encinitas, San Diego, Solana Beach, and Vista. Next update will be at 7:30 am.