Mostrarán bandera del orgullo transgénero en ayuntamiento de San Diego

We are sending a clear message that the @CityofSanDiego supports and uplifts our transgender and non-binary community. I also want to thank Deja Cabrera and Naya Velazco with the @LGBTCenter and Jen LaBarbera with @SanDiegoPride for your leadership & advocacy. pic.twitter.com/86m0DE01lI

— Christopher Ward (@ChrisWardD3) November 18, 2019