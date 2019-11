Crece preocupación por menor de edad desaparecida en ciudad de Aurora

#APDAlert #ATRISK #MISSING #FINDINGMIRACLE @AuroraPD is looking for 2 Year Old Miracle Abu. She was last seen last night in the 3600 Block of South Zeno Way. If seen call 911. Follow here for more info. Please RT. pic.twitter.com/FQmep7kXNV

— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) November 22, 2019