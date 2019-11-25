ALERTA: Cierres de escuelas y establecimientos Martes noviembre 26

(NOTICIAS YA).-Esta es la lista de cierres de escuelas y establecimientos como también oficinas del gobierno debido a la tormenta de nieve para el martes 26 de noviembre.
Los cierres se estarán actualizando a lo largo del día martes y miércoles.
- 20th Judicial District
CERRADO
- 27J Schools
CERRADO
- 5280 Gymnastics
CERRADO
- AXL Academy
CERRADO
- Ability Connection Colorado
CERRADO
- Acacia Learning Center at Stapleton
CERRADO
- Action Center
ABRE A LAS 12:30 PM
- Adams County Govt Office
CERRADO
- Advent Health University
CERRADO
- Adventure Montessori
CERRADO
- Air Care Colorado
ABRE DOS HORAS MÁS TARDE
- Akron Head Start
CERRADO
- Akron School District R-1
CERRADO
- American Animal Hospital Association
CERRADO
- Anchor Center for Blind Children
CERRADO
- Annunciation School
CERRADO
- Anythink Libraries
CERRADO
- Arapahoe Community College
CERRADO
- Arrupe Jesuit High School
CERRADO
- Art Garage
CERRADO
- Art Students League – denver
ABRE A LAS 12:00 PM
- Assumption Catholic School
CERRADO
- Atlantis Community, Inc.
CERRADO
- Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts
CERRADO
- Auraria Campus CCD Metro UCD
ABRE A LAS 12:00 PM
- Aurora Public Schools
CERRADO
- BLM National Operations Center
CERRADO
- BMH-BJ Preschool
CERRADO
- BSA Denver Area Counc
CERRADO
- Bal Swan Childrens Center
CERRADO
- Bear Creek Lake Park
ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM
- Belle’s and Beau’s Academy
ABRE A LAS 8:30 AM
- Bethany Early Childhood Ctr
CERRADO
- Bethlehem Lutheran School ELC
CERRADO
- Bishop Machebeuf High School
CERRADO
- Blessed Sacrament Catholic School
CERRADO
- Boulder Valley School District
CERRADO
- Boulder Valley and Denver Allergy & Asthma
CERRADO
- Bridge English
CERRADO
- Briggsdale School Weld RE 10-J
CERRADO
- Broomfield KinderCare
ABRE DOS HORAS MÁS TARDE
- Brother Bear Child Care
CERRADO
- Buckley Air Force Base – 460th SW/PA
ABRE DOS HORAS MÁS TARDE
- CLASS Day Program
CERRADO
- CU South Denver
CERRADO
- Calvary Baptist Church of Denver
CERRADO
- Calvary Chapel Aurora
CERRADO
- Calvary Christian Academy
CERRADO
- Calvary Temple Child Enrichment Center
CERRADO
- Castle Rock Senior Activity Center
CERRADO
- Catholic Charities – Early Childhood Programs – Full Day
CERRADO
- Catholic Charities – Early Childhood Programs – Half Day
CERRADO
- Cedarwood Christian Acad.
CERRADO
- Center for Work Education and Employment
CERRADO
- Cherry Creek Presbyterian Church
CERRADO
- Cherry Creek Schools
CERRADO
- Childrens Chalet
CERRADO
- Christ Lutheran Preschool: Highlands Ranch
CERRADO
- Christ the King Roman Catholic School
CERRADO
- City and County of Broomfield
ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM
- City of Arvada
ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM
- City of Boulder
CERRADO
- City of Brighton
ABRE A LAS 12:00 PM
- City of Centennial
ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM
- City of Edgewater
ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM
- City of Greeley
CERRADO
- City of Lakewood
ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM
- City of Northglenn
CERRADO
- City of Westminster
ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM
- City of Wheat Ridge
ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM
- Clayton Early Learning
CERRADO
- Clinica Campesina
ABRE A LAS 11:00 AM
- Clinica Colorado
CERRADO
- Clinica Tepeyac
ABRE DOS HORAS MÁS TARDE
- College America Denver
CERRADO
- Colonnade Children’s Center
ABRE A LAS 9:30 AM
- Colorado Passport Agency
CERRADO
- Colorado School of Mines
CERRADO
- Colorado State Government – Denver Offices
ABRE DOS HORAS MÁS TARDE
- Colorado State University
CERRADO
- Community College of Aurora: CentreTech
CERRADO
- Community College of Aurora: Lowry
CERRADO
- Community College of Denver: Adv Manufacturing Cntr
ABRE A LAS 12:00 PM
- Community College of Denver: Auraria
ABRE A LAS 12:00 PM
- Community College of Denver: Lowry
CERRADO
- Community Reach Center
CERRADO
- Community Table
ABRE DOS HORAS MÁS TARDE
- Compositive Primary
CERRADO
- Conifer Library
CERRADO
- Creative Learning Preschool
CERRADO
- Credit Union of Colorado
ABRE DOS HORAS MÁS TARDE
- Creme de la Creme: Centennial
ABRE A LAS 8:30 AM
- Creme de la Creme: Lone Tree
ABRE A LAS 8:30 AM
- Creme de la Creme: Thornton
ABRE DOS HORAS MÁS TARDE, 30 MINUTES
- Crescent View Academy
CERRADO
- Crestmoor Learning Center
CERRADO
- Cribs 2 Crayons Child Care
CERRADO
- Deer Trail School Dist. 26J
CERRADO
- Denver Academy
CERRADO
- Denver Christian School
CERRADO
- Denver College of Nursing
CERRADO
- Denver County Court
ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM
- Denver Federal Immigration Court
CERRADO
- Denver Housing Authority
ABRE DOS HORAS MÁS TARDE
- Denver Indian Health and Family Services
CERRADO
- Denver Inner City Parish
CERRADO
- Denver International Schoolhouse
CERRADO
- Denver Jewish Day School
CERRADO
- Denver Public Schools
CERRADO
- Denver Seminary
CERRADO
- Denver VA Regional Office
CERRADO
- Denver Water
ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM
- Douglas County Libraries
CERRADO
- Douglas County School District
CERRADO
- Elevate Salon Institue
CERRADO
- Elevations Credit Union
ABRE A LAS 10:30 AM
- Elizabeth School District
CERRADO
- Emily Griffith Technical College
CERRADO
- Empire Beauty Schools – Aurora
ABRE DOS HORAS MÁS TARDE
- Empire Beauty Schools – Littleton
ABRE DOS HORAS MÁS TARDE
- Englewood Schools
CERRADO
- Espree Child Learning Ctr.
CERRADO
- Estes Park Schools
CERRADO
- Evergreen Academy
CERRADO
- Evergreen Park & Recreation District
ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM
- Every Child Pediatrics
CERRADO
- Family Star Montessori – Federal
CERRADO
- Firefly Autism
CERRADO
- First United Methodist Church of Lafayette
CERRADO
- Fisher Early Learning Center
CERRADO
- Foothills Gateway Ft. Collins
CERRADO
- Foothills Park and Recreation
ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM
- Footprints Daycare/Kindergarden
CERRADO
- Fort Morgan Schools
CERRADO
- Frenchman RE-3 School Dist
CERRADO
- Friends First
CERRADO
- Friends of Broomfield
CERRADO
- Front Range Christian School
CERRADO HASTA MAÑANA
- Front Range Community College
CERRADO
- Gilpin County School District RE-1
CERRADO
- Girls Incorporated of Metro Denver
CERRADO
- Global Village Academy: Aurora
CERRADO
- Good Shepherd Catholic School
CERRADO
- Great Escape Preschool
CERRADO
- Greeley-Evans School District 6
CERRADO
- Growing Home
CERRADO
- Guardian Angels School
CERRADO
- Gymboree Play & Music of Denver
CERRADO
- Havern School
CERRADO
- Haxtun School District
CERRADO
- High Plains Library District
CERRADO
- HighPointe Services: Centennial
CERRADO
- Holy Cross Luth. ELC H R
CERRADO
- Holyoke School Dist. RE1-J
CERRADO
- Home Early Learning Center
CERRADO
- Hope Montessori Academy – Broomfield
CERRADO
- Hope Montessori Academy – Thornton
CERRADO
- Hope Montessori Academy – Westminster
CERRADO
- IBMC College: Fort Collins
CERRADO
- IBMC College: Greeley
CERRADO
- IBMC College: Longmont
CERRADO
- Iliff Preschool and Kindergarten
CERRADO
- Iliff School of Theology
CERRADO
- Indian Crest Pediatrics
ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM
- Inner City School – Denver
CERRADO
- Interior Business Center
ABRE 3 HORAS MÁS TARDE
- International School of Denver
CERRADO
- Jacob Academy
CERRADO
- Jeffco Public Schools
CERRADO
- Jefferson Center for Mental Health
CERRADO
- Jefferson County Government
ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM
- Jefferson County Public Libraries
ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM
- Joshua School for Austim: Boulder
CERRADO
- Joshua School for Autism: Denver
CERRADO
- Julesburg School District
CERRADO
- JumpStart Autism Center
CERRADO
- Junior Jets Child Development
CERRADO
- Kent Denver
CERRADO
- KidsFirst Pediatrics
ABRE A LAS 1:30 PM
- King Adult Day Enrichment Program
CERRADO
- King Baptist Child Development Center & Preschool
CERRADO
- Lakewood Cultural Center
ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM
- Lakewood Head Start and Preschools
CERRADO
- Laradon School
CERRADO
- Lifebridge Christian Church
CERRADO
- Lincoln School of Technology
CERRADO
- Little Angels Daycare & Creative Learning Academy
CERRADO
- Little Giants Learning Center
CERRADO
- Little Loves Early Learning Center
CERRADO
- Little Village Child Care Center
CERRADO
- Lone Star Jr Sr HS
CERRADO
- Longmont KinderCare
ABRE DOS HORAS MÁS TARDE
- Lord of the Hills Christian Preschool
CERRADO
- Lotus Littles Childcare
CERRADO
- Lutheran HS Parker
CERRADO
- Mapleton Public Schools
CERRADO
- Mi Casa Denver
CERRADO
- Midtown Montessori Academy
CERRADO
- Mile High Behavioral Healthcare
CERRADO
- Monarch Montessori
CERRADO
- Montessori School of Denver
CERRADO
- Morgan Community College
CERRADO
- Most Precious Blood Early Learning Center
CERRADO
- Mount Olive ECEC
CERRADO
- Mount Olive Lutheran Church
CERRADO
- Mountainland Pediatrics
CERRADO
- Zion Lutheran Boulder
CERRADO
- Naropa University
CERRADO
- New Day In Home Support
CERRADO
- New Vision Charter School
CERRADO
- Northern Colorado Training Institute – Loveland
CERRADO HASTA EL MIÉRCOLES
- Northern Colorado Training Institute – Northglenn
CERRADO HASTA EL MIÉRCOLES
- Notre Dame Catholic School
CERRADO
- OakRidge KinderCare
ABRE DOS HORAS MÁS TARDE
- Otis School District
CERRADO
- Our Lady of Loreto Catholic School
CERRADO
- Our Lady of Lourdes
CERRADO
- Park Hill UMC Childrens Center
CERRADO
- Parker Core Knowledge Charter School
CERRADO
- Parker Montessori Edu. Inst.
CERRADO
- Partners In Pediatrics
ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM
- Pawnee School District RE-12
CERRADO
- Peace with Christ Christian Sch
CERRADO
- Peetz Plateau School District RE-5
CERRADO
- Pickens Technical College
CERRADO
- Pima Medical Institute: Aurora
CERRADO
- Pima Medical Institute: Denver
CERRADO
- Poudre School District
CERRADO
- Primrose School at Standley Lake
CERRADO
- RE-1 Valley School District – Sterling
CERRADO
- RMSEL
CERRADO
- Radiology Imaging Associates
ABRE A LAS 11:00 AM
- Red Rocks Christian Preschool
CERRADO
- Regis Jesuit High School
CERRADO
- Rehabilitative Rhythms Music Therapy
CERRADO
- Resurrection Christian School
CERRADO
- Rez Church
CERRADO
- Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design
CERRADO
- Rocky Mountain KinderCare
ABRE DOS HORAS MÁS TARDE
- Rocky Mountain Stroke Center
CERRADO
- Rocky Mtn Law Enforcement FCU
ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM
- SPECTRA Autism Center
CERRADO
- Sacred Heart of Jesus
CERRADO
- Serenity Education & Day Treatment Center
CERRADO
- Shalom Denver
CERRADO
- Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran School
CERRADO
- Shrine of St. Anne
CERRADO
- Sonshine Center
CERRADO
- Sophia Montessori Academy
CERRADO
- Southwest Acupuncture College
CERRADO
- Andrew United Methodist Church
CERRADO
- Bernadette Catholic School
CERRADO
- Catherine of Siena School
CERRADO
- Francis de Sales
CERRADO
- James Catholic
CERRADO
- John the Evangelist Catholic School
CERRADO
- Johns Lutheran
CERRADO
- Louis Catholic School – Louisville
CERRADO
- Marys Catholic School Greeley
CERRADO
- Marys Littleton
CERRADO
- Pius X
CERRADO
- Rose of Lima
CERRADO
- Therese Aurora
CERRADO
- Vincent DePaul
CERRADO
- Stacey James Institute
CERRADO
- Steele School For Early Learning
CERRADO
- Stepping Stone Support Center
CERRADO
- Stepping Stones Academy Family Center
CERRADO
- Stout Street Children’s Center
ABRE A LAS 9:30 AM
- Peter and Paul Catholic School
CERRADO
- SummitStone Health Partners
CERRADO
- Sunflower Montessori School
CERRADO
- Sunshine House at Centerra
CERRADO
- The Sunshine House – Wesminster
CERRADO
- The Sunshine House Early Learning Academy on 18th St
CERRADO
- Thompson School Dist. R2-J
CERRADO
- Thornton KinderCare
ABRE 2 HORAS MÁS TARDE
- TinyMinders North and South Preschool
CERRADO
- Town of Bennett Offices
CERRADO
- Tri County Health Dept.
ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM
- Tri-State Generation and Transmission
ABRE A LAS 9:30 AM
- Trinity United Methodist Church
CERRADO
- UNC Loveland Center at Centerra
CERRADO
- US Citizenship & Immigration Services
CERRADO
- University Children’s Center
ABRE A LAS 9:30 AM
- University of Colorado Boulder
ABRE DOS HORAS MÁS TARDE
- University of Denver
CERRADO
- VA Clinic: Aurora
ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM
- VA Clinic: Denver
ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM
- VA Clinic: Golden
ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM
- VA Clinic: Jewell
ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM
- VHA Office of Community Care
CERRADO
- VOA: City Harvest Program
CERRADO
- VOA: Meals on Wheels
CERRADO
- VOA: Senior Congregate Meal Sites
CERRADO
- VitalPet: Church Ranch Veterinary Center
CERRADO
- Volunteers of America Early Childhood Education Center
ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM
- WHEE Preschool
CERRADO
- WOW Children’s Museum
CERRADO
- Warren Village Early Learning Center
CERRADO
- Washington Children’s Center Englewood
ABRE A LAS 9:30 AM
- Wellspring Community
CERRADO
- Westgate KinderCare
ABRE 2 HORAS MÁS TARDE
- Wheat Ridge Recreation Center
ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM
- Wiggins Dist. RE-50J
CERRADO
- Women’s Bean Project
CERRADO
- Wonder Academy
CERRADO
- WorkWell Occupational Medicine
CERRADO
- Yuma School Dist-1
CERRADO