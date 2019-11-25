ALERTA: Cierres de escuelas y establecimientos Martes noviembre 26
(NOTICIAS YA).-Esta es la lista de cierres de escuelas y establecimientos como también oficinas del gobierno debido a la tormenta de nieve para el martes 26 de noviembre.

Los cierres se estarán actualizando a lo largo del día martes y miércoles.

  • 20th Judicial District

CERRADO

  • 27J Schools

CERRADO

  • 5280 Gymnastics

CERRADO

  • AXL Academy

CERRADO

  • Ability Connection Colorado

CERRADO

  • Acacia Learning Center at Stapleton

CERRADO

  • Action Center

ABRE A LAS 12:30 PM

  • Adams County Govt Office

CERRADO

  • Advent Health University

CERRADO

  • Adventure Montessori

CERRADO

  • Air Care Colorado

ABRE DOS HORAS MÁS TARDE

  • Akron Head Start

CERRADO

  • Akron School District R-1

CERRADO

  • American Animal Hospital Association

CERRADO

  • Anchor Center for Blind Children

CERRADO

  • Annunciation School

CERRADO

  • Anythink Libraries

CERRADO

  • Arapahoe Community College

CERRADO

  • Arrupe Jesuit High School

CERRADO

  • Art Garage

CERRADO

  • Art Students League – denver

ABRE A LAS 12:00 PM

  • Assumption Catholic School

CERRADO

  • Atlantis Community, Inc.

CERRADO

  • Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts

CERRADO

  • Auraria Campus CCD Metro UCD

ABRE A LAS 12:00 PM

  • Aurora Public Schools

CERRADO

  • BLM National Operations Center

CERRADO

  • BMH-BJ Preschool

CERRADO

  • BSA Denver Area Counc

CERRADO

  • Bal Swan Childrens Center

CERRADO

  • Bear Creek Lake Park

ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM

  • Belle’s and Beau’s Academy

ABRE A LAS 8:30 AM

  • Bethany Early Childhood Ctr

CERRADO

  • Bethlehem Lutheran School ELC

CERRADO

  • Bishop Machebeuf High School

CERRADO

  • Blessed Sacrament Catholic School

CERRADO

  • Boulder Valley School District

CERRADO

  • Boulder Valley and Denver Allergy & Asthma

CERRADO

  • Bridge English

CERRADO

  • Briggsdale School Weld RE 10-J

CERRADO

  • Broomfield KinderCare

ABRE DOS HORAS MÁS TARDE

  • Brother Bear Child Care

CERRADO

  • Buckley Air Force Base – 460th SW/PA

ABRE DOS HORAS MÁS TARDE

  • CLASS Day Program

CERRADO

  • CU South Denver

CERRADO

  • Calvary Baptist Church of Denver

CERRADO

  • Calvary Chapel Aurora

CERRADO

  • Calvary Christian Academy

CERRADO

  • Calvary Temple Child Enrichment Center

CERRADO

  • Castle Rock Senior Activity Center

CERRADO

  • Catholic Charities – Early Childhood Programs – Full Day

CERRADO

  • Catholic Charities – Early Childhood Programs – Half Day

CERRADO

  • Cedarwood Christian Acad.

CERRADO

  • Center for Work Education and Employment

CERRADO

  • Cherry Creek Presbyterian Church

CERRADO

  • Cherry Creek Schools

CERRADO

  • Childrens Chalet

CERRADO

  • Christ Lutheran Preschool: Highlands Ranch

CERRADO

  • Christ the King Roman Catholic School

CERRADO

  • City and County of Broomfield

ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM

  • City of Arvada

ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM

  • City of Boulder

CERRADO

  • City of Brighton

ABRE A LAS 12:00 PM

  • City of Centennial

ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM

  • City of Edgewater

ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM

  • City of Greeley

CERRADO

  • City of Lakewood

ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM

  • City of Northglenn

CERRADO

  • City of Westminster

ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM

  • City of Wheat Ridge

ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM

  • Clayton Early Learning

CERRADO

  • Clinica Campesina

ABRE A LAS 11:00 AM

  • Clinica Colorado

CERRADO

  • Clinica Tepeyac

ABRE DOS HORAS MÁS TARDE

  • College America Denver

CERRADO

  • Colonnade Children’s Center

ABRE A LAS 9:30 AM

  • Colorado Passport Agency

CERRADO

  • Colorado School of Mines

CERRADO

  • Colorado State Government – Denver Offices

ABRE DOS HORAS MÁS TARDE

  • Colorado State University

CERRADO

  • Community College of Aurora: CentreTech

CERRADO

  • Community College of Aurora: Lowry

CERRADO

  • Community College of Denver: Adv Manufacturing Cntr

ABRE A LAS 12:00 PM

  • Community College of Denver: Auraria

ABRE A LAS 12:00 PM

  • Community College of Denver: Lowry

CERRADO

  • Community Reach Center

CERRADO

  • Community Table

ABRE DOS HORAS MÁS TARDE

  • Compositive Primary

CERRADO

  • Conifer Library

CERRADO

  • Creative Learning Preschool

CERRADO

  • Credit Union of Colorado

ABRE DOS HORAS MÁS TARDE

  • Creme de la Creme: Centennial

ABRE A LAS 8:30 AM

  • Creme de la Creme: Lone Tree

ABRE A LAS 8:30 AM

  • Creme de la Creme: Thornton

ABRE DOS HORAS MÁS TARDE, 30 MINUTES

  • Crescent View Academy

CERRADO

  • Crestmoor Learning Center

CERRADO

  • Cribs 2 Crayons Child Care

CERRADO

  • Deer Trail School Dist. 26J

CERRADO

  • Denver Academy

CERRADO

  • Denver Christian School

CERRADO

  • Denver College of Nursing

CERRADO

  • Denver County Court

ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM

  • Denver Federal Immigration Court

CERRADO

  • Denver Housing Authority

ABRE DOS HORAS MÁS TARDE

  • Denver Indian Health and Family Services

CERRADO

  • Denver Inner City Parish

CERRADO

  • Denver International Schoolhouse

CERRADO

  • Denver Jewish Day School

CERRADO

  • Denver Public Schools

CERRADO

  • Denver Seminary

CERRADO

  • Denver VA Regional Office

CERRADO

  • Denver Water

ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM

  • Douglas County Libraries

CERRADO

  • Douglas County School District

CERRADO

  • Elevate Salon Institue

CERRADO

  • Elevations Credit Union

ABRE A LAS 10:30 AM

  • Elizabeth School District

CERRADO

  • Emily Griffith Technical College

CERRADO

  • Empire Beauty Schools – Aurora

ABRE DOS HORAS MÁS TARDE

  • Empire Beauty Schools – Littleton

ABRE DOS HORAS MÁS TARDE

  • Englewood Schools

CERRADO

  • Espree Child Learning Ctr.

CERRADO

  • Estes Park Schools

CERRADO

  • Evergreen Academy

CERRADO

  • Evergreen Park & Recreation District

ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM

  • Every Child Pediatrics

CERRADO

  • Family Star Montessori – Federal

CERRADO

  • Firefly Autism

CERRADO

  • First United Methodist Church of Lafayette

CERRADO

  • Fisher Early Learning Center

CERRADO

  • Foothills Gateway Ft. Collins

CERRADO

  • Foothills Park and Recreation

ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM

  • Footprints Daycare/Kindergarden

CERRADO

  • Fort Morgan Schools

CERRADO

  • Frenchman RE-3 School Dist

CERRADO

  • Friends First

CERRADO

  • Friends of Broomfield

CERRADO

  • Front Range Christian School

CERRADO HASTA MAÑANA

  • Front Range Community College

CERRADO

  • Gilpin County School District RE-1

CERRADO

  • Girls Incorporated of Metro Denver

CERRADO

  • Global Village Academy: Aurora

CERRADO

  • Good Shepherd Catholic School

CERRADO

  • Great Escape Preschool

CERRADO

  • Greeley-Evans School District 6

CERRADO

  • Growing Home

CERRADO

  • Guardian Angels School

CERRADO

  • Gymboree Play & Music of Denver

CERRADO

  • Havern School

CERRADO

  • Haxtun School District

CERRADO

  • High Plains Library District

CERRADO

  • HighPointe Services: Centennial

CERRADO

  • Holy Cross Luth. ELC H R

CERRADO

  • Holyoke School Dist. RE1-J

CERRADO

  • Home Early Learning Center

CERRADO

  • Hope Montessori Academy – Broomfield

CERRADO

  • Hope Montessori Academy – Thornton

CERRADO

  • Hope Montessori Academy – Westminster

CERRADO

  • IBMC College: Fort Collins

CERRADO

  • IBMC College: Greeley

CERRADO

  • IBMC College: Longmont

CERRADO

  • Iliff Preschool and Kindergarten

CERRADO

  • Iliff School of Theology

CERRADO

  • Indian Crest Pediatrics

ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM

  • Inner City School – Denver

CERRADO

  • Interior Business Center

ABRE 3 HORAS MÁS TARDE

  • International School of Denver

CERRADO

  • Jacob Academy

CERRADO

  • Jeffco Public Schools

CERRADO

  • Jefferson Center for Mental Health

CERRADO

  • Jefferson County Government

ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM

  • Jefferson County Public Libraries

ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM

  • Joshua School for Austim: Boulder

CERRADO

  • Joshua School for Autism: Denver

CERRADO

  • Julesburg School District

CERRADO

  • JumpStart Autism Center

CERRADO

  • Junior Jets Child Development

CERRADO

  • Kent Denver

CERRADO

  • KidsFirst Pediatrics

ABRE A LAS 1:30 PM

  • King Adult Day Enrichment Program

CERRADO

  • King Baptist Child Development Center & Preschool

CERRADO

  • Lakewood Cultural Center

ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM

  • Lakewood Head Start and Preschools

CERRADO

  • Laradon School

CERRADO

  • Lifebridge Christian Church

CERRADO

  • Lincoln School of Technology

CERRADO

  • Little Angels Daycare & Creative Learning Academy

CERRADO

  • Little Giants Learning Center

CERRADO

  • Little Loves Early Learning Center

CERRADO

  • Little Village Child Care Center

CERRADO

  • Lone Star Jr Sr HS

CERRADO

  • Longmont KinderCare

ABRE DOS HORAS MÁS TARDE

  • Lord of the Hills Christian Preschool

CERRADO

  • Lotus Littles Childcare

CERRADO

  • Lutheran HS Parker

CERRADO

  • Mapleton Public Schools

CERRADO

  • Mi Casa Denver

CERRADO

  • Midtown Montessori Academy

CERRADO

  • Mile High Behavioral Healthcare

CERRADO

  • Monarch Montessori

CERRADO

  • Montessori School of Denver

CERRADO

  • Morgan Community College

CERRADO

  • Most Precious Blood Early Learning Center

CERRADO

  • Mount Olive ECEC

CERRADO

  • Mount Olive Lutheran Church

CERRADO

  • Mountainland Pediatrics

CERRADO

  • Zion Lutheran Boulder

CERRADO

  • Naropa University

CERRADO

  • New Day In Home Support

CERRADO

  • New Vision Charter School

CERRADO

  • Northern Colorado Training Institute – Loveland

CERRADO HASTA EL MIÉRCOLES

  • Northern Colorado Training Institute – Northglenn

CERRADO HASTA EL MIÉRCOLES

  • Notre Dame Catholic School

CERRADO

  • OakRidge KinderCare

ABRE DOS HORAS MÁS TARDE

  • Otis School District

CERRADO

  • Our Lady of Loreto Catholic School

CERRADO

  • Our Lady of Lourdes

CERRADO

  • Park Hill UMC Childrens Center

CERRADO

  • Parker Core Knowledge Charter School

CERRADO

  • Parker Montessori Edu. Inst.

CERRADO

  • Partners In Pediatrics

ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM

  • Pawnee School District RE-12

CERRADO

  • Peace with Christ Christian Sch

CERRADO

  • Peetz Plateau School District RE-5

CERRADO

  • Pickens Technical College

CERRADO

  • Pima Medical Institute: Aurora

CERRADO

  • Pima Medical Institute: Denver

CERRADO

  • Poudre School District

CERRADO

  • Primrose School at Standley Lake

CERRADO

  • RE-1 Valley School District – Sterling

CERRADO

  • RMSEL

CERRADO

  • Radiology Imaging Associates

ABRE A LAS 11:00 AM

  • Red Rocks Christian Preschool

CERRADO

  • Regis Jesuit High School

CERRADO

  • Rehabilitative Rhythms Music Therapy

CERRADO

  • Resurrection Christian School

CERRADO

  • Rez Church

CERRADO

  • Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design

CERRADO

  • Rocky Mountain KinderCare

ABRE DOS HORAS MÁS TARDE

  • Rocky Mountain Stroke Center

CERRADO

  • Rocky Mtn Law Enforcement FCU

ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM

  • SPECTRA Autism Center

CERRADO

  • Sacred Heart of Jesus

CERRADO

  • Serenity Education & Day Treatment Center

CERRADO

  • Shalom Denver

CERRADO

  • Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran School

CERRADO

  • Shrine of St. Anne

CERRADO

  • Sonshine Center

CERRADO

  • Sophia Montessori Academy

CERRADO

  • Southwest Acupuncture College

CERRADO

  • Andrew United Methodist Church

CERRADO

  • Bernadette Catholic School

CERRADO

  • Catherine of Siena School

CERRADO

  • Francis de Sales

CERRADO

  • James Catholic

CERRADO

  • John the Evangelist Catholic School

CERRADO

  • Johns Lutheran

CERRADO

  • Louis Catholic School – Louisville

CERRADO

  • Marys Catholic School Greeley

CERRADO

  • Marys Littleton

CERRADO

  • Pius X

CERRADO

  • Rose of Lima

CERRADO

  • Therese Aurora

CERRADO

  • Vincent DePaul

CERRADO

  • Stacey James Institute

CERRADO

  • Steele School For Early Learning

CERRADO

  • Stepping Stone Support Center

CERRADO

  • Stepping Stones Academy Family Center

CERRADO

  • Stout Street Children’s Center

ABRE A LAS 9:30 AM

  • Peter and Paul Catholic School

CERRADO

  • SummitStone Health Partners

CERRADO

  • Sunflower Montessori School

CERRADO

  • Sunshine House at Centerra

CERRADO

  • The Sunshine House – Wesminster

CERRADO

  • The Sunshine House Early Learning Academy on 18th St

CERRADO

  • Thompson School Dist. R2-J

CERRADO

  • Thornton KinderCare

ABRE 2 HORAS MÁS TARDE

  • TinyMinders North and South Preschool

CERRADO

  • Town of Bennett Offices

CERRADO

  • Tri County Health Dept.

ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM

  • Tri-State Generation and Transmission

ABRE A LAS 9:30 AM

  • Trinity United Methodist Church

CERRADO

  • UNC Loveland Center at Centerra

CERRADO

  • US Citizenship & Immigration Services

CERRADO

  • University Children’s Center

ABRE A LAS 9:30 AM

  • University of Colorado Boulder

ABRE DOS HORAS MÁS TARDE

  • University of Denver

CERRADO

  • VA Clinic: Aurora

ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM

  • VA Clinic: Denver

ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM

  • VA Clinic: Golden

ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM

  • VA Clinic: Jewell

ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM

  • VHA Office of Community Care

CERRADO

  • VOA: City Harvest Program

CERRADO

  • VOA: Meals on Wheels

CERRADO

  • VOA: Senior Congregate Meal Sites

CERRADO

  • VitalPet: Church Ranch Veterinary Center

CERRADO

  • Volunteers of America Early Childhood Education Center

ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM

  • WHEE Preschool

CERRADO

  • WOW Children’s Museum

CERRADO

  • Warren Village Early Learning Center

CERRADO

  • Washington Children’s Center Englewood

ABRE A LAS 9:30 AM

  • Wellspring Community

CERRADO

  • Westgate KinderCare

ABRE 2 HORAS MÁS TARDE

  • Wheat Ridge Recreation Center

ABRE A LAS 10:00 AM

  • Wiggins Dist. RE-50J

CERRADO

  • Women’s Bean Project

CERRADO

  • Wonder Academy

CERRADO

  • WorkWell Occupational Medicine

CERRADO

  • Yuma School Dist-1

CERRADO







