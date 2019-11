Volverán a abrir bar de CA donde mataron a 11 personas el año pasado

This is Ventura County Sherrif’s Sgt. Ron Helus, killed as he responded to stop the mass shooting at Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, CA. He was a 29-year vet nearing retirement, a husband, and a father.

"He died a hero. He went in to save other people." RIP.

— Willie Geist (@WillieGeist) November 8, 2018