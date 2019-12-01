Bolsonaro culpó a DiCaprio de fuegos en Amazonas y el actor responde

View this post on Instagram

#Regram #RG @amazonfrontlines: The Waorani communities thank everyone standing in solidarity with their struggle: “In the name of our forests, our rivers, and our ancestors we the Waorani People thank you for standing in solidarity with us in this struggle. Our children and future generations will remember your commitment to safeguard the lungs of the earth, the Amazon. Our struggle continues and your support will continue to be vital! Now, we need more signatures to reach our goal of 500 000! ” – @waoresistencia Sign the Waorani's urgent letter! (link in bio) #WaoraniResistance#ResistenciaWaora