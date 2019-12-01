Bolsonaro culpó a DiCaprio de fuegos en Amazonas y el actor responde

(NOTICIAS YA).- Esta semana el presidente de Brasil, Jair Bolsonaro, dijo que el actor y activista ambiental Leonardo DiCaprio es la causa de los incendios forestales ocurridos en el Amazonas.
A través de una transmisión en línea emitida el pasado jueves 28 de noviembre, Bolsonaro dijo que las organizaciones no gubernamentales (ONGs) han contribuido a los incendios forestales registrados este año en el Amazonas.
“La gente de las ONGs, ¿qué hicieron? ¿Qué es más fácil? Prenderle fuego al arbusto”, dijo el presidente sin ninguna evidencia para sustentar sus acusaciones. “Toman fotos, video, los mandan a un ONG, la ONG la esparce”.
El presidente brasileño después dijo que las ONGs intentan hacer una campaña en contra de Brasil. “Contactan a Leonardo DiCaprio y Leonardo DiCaprio dona $500,000 a esta ONG. Una parte fue a las personas que iniciaron el incendio, ¿no?”.
“Leonardo DiCaprio, tú estás asistiendo con la quemazón del Amazonas, eso no puede ser”, dijo el mandatario quien al día siguiente volvió a emitir las acusaciones ante sus seguidores en las afueras del Palacio Presidencial. “Leonardo DiCaprio es un gran hombre, ¿no lo es? Donando dinero para incendiar el Amazonas”
Por su parte, DiCaprio respondió el sábado a las acusaciones emitidas por Bolsonaro, a través de una publicación en Instagram. “Yo apoyo al pueblo de Brasil, trabajando para salvar su herencia natural y cultural”, escribió el actor.
“El futuro de estos ecosistemas irremplazables está en riesgo y estoy orgulloso de apoyar a los grupos protegiéndolos”, continuó el ambientalista. DiCaprio también indicó que a pesar de que las organizaciones a las que se refería Bolsonaro son dignas de ser apoyadas, él no les donó fondos.
“Sigo comprometido a apoyar las comunidades indígenas brasileñas, gobiernos locales, científicos, educadores y el público en general que están trabajando incansablemente para asegurar el Amazonas para el futuro de todos los brasileños”, finalizó DiCaprio.
At this time of crisis for the Amazon, I support the people of Brazil working to save their natural and cultural heritage. They are an amazing, moving and humbling example of the commitment and passion needed to save the environment. The future of these irreplaceable ecosystems is at stake and I am proud to stand with the groups protecting them. While worthy of support, we did not fund the organizations targeted. I remain committed to supporting the Brazilian indigenous communities, local governments, scientists, educators and general public who are working tirelessly to secure the Amazon for the future of all Brazilians.
En los últimos años el actor se ha convertido en una fuerte voz a favor de la protección del medio ambiente, usando sus plataformas para crear conciencia sobre las problemáticas ambientales, participando en foros, haciendo donaciones y trabajando de cerca con organizaciones.
