Arrestan a sospechoso de matar a un hombre en Sports Arena

Forrest Robert Brantley, 38, the man police suspect is behind a brutal killing Nov. 28 in San Diego, may be in the #Ventura County area, per SDPD. In the Nov. 28 incident the attacker used a weapon to break the victim's neck. Call 911 if seen. Don't approach. #safetyalert pic.twitter.com/Qltbe4VTGE

