Se estrena el primer proyecto para construir ciclovías en San Diego

We have officially broken ground on the Georgia – Meade and Landis Bikeways! 👷 These projects will help us create safer and more pleasant streets for everyone, including people who bike, walk, or drive. Visit https://t.co/YyA5tp6uBF #GObyBIKEsd pic.twitter.com/Y67o3XCtvA

— SANDAG (@SANDAG) December 12, 2019