La Guardia Costera incauta 312 millones en cocaína en San Diego

The @uscg Cutter Bertholf crew to offload +18,000#s of cocaine in San Diego today worth ~$312M! The cocaine was seized in intl. waters in the E. Pacific Ocean; the result of seven separate interdictions and disruptions by five cutters off the coasts of Mexico, C. and S. America pic.twitter.com/jg16B610QJ

— USCG Pacific Area (@USCGPACAREA) December 18, 2019