Una mujer ofrece recompensa de 7 mil dólares por su perro robado

⚠️ Stolen Dog ⚠️ #SFPD needs your help searching for Jackson! He’s a 5 year old Mini Australian Shepherd that was taken outside of the Good Life Grocery store this morning in the #Ingleside District. Let’s help get him back to his owner #SanFrancisco! pic.twitter.com/hyuLFMP8iw

— San Francisco Police (@SFPD) December 14, 2019