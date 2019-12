Se espera una fuerte tormenta para esta navidad en San Diego

⚠️ Winter Storm Watch EXPANDED⚠️

To include the High Desert on Thu.

Extremely heavy snow is expected starting Christmas night in warned areas (several FT possible).

Plan ahead – MUST carry chains in mountains. Travel in warned areas on Thursday is HIGHLY discouraged. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/7fMqSZlq03

— NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) December 24, 2019