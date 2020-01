Lluvia de balas en autopistas I-95 y I-4 deja varios vehículos con daños

Updated count of vehicles damaged in Volusia is 15, w/ reports continuing this a.m.

All damage is consistent with a BB/pellet gun. No injuries have been reported.

Anyone w/ info about the incidents in Volusia: call Det. Pullin at 386-860-7030, or non-emergency line 386-248-1777 https://t.co/4lIEXxSCRO

— Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) January 2, 2020