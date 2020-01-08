Enrique y Meghan dan un paso atrás como miembros de la familia real

(NOTICIAS YA).- El príncipe Enrique y su esposa Meghan anunciaron este miércoles que trabajarán para ser económicamente independientes y que darán un paso al costado de su rol como miembros sénior de la familia real.
LEE: ¡Es un niño! Meghan Markle y el Príncipe Enrique celebran su primer hijo
Ademas, informaron en un comunicado que dividirán su tiempo entre el Reino Unido y Norteamérica.
View this post on Instagram
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
“Después de muchos meses de reflexión y discusiones internas, hemos elegido hacer una transición este año para comenzar a forjar un nuevo papel progresivo dentro de esta institución. Tenemos la intención de dar un paso atrás como miembros “sénior” de la Familia Real y trabajar para ser financieramente independientes, sin dejar de apoyar plenamente a Su Majestad la Reina”, dice el comunicado que la pareja publicó en Instagram.
LEE: Archie, hijo de Enrique y Meghan, hace su debut en Sudáfrica
“Es con el apoyo de ustedes, particularmente en los últimos años, que nos sentimos preparados para hacer este ajuste. Ahora planeamos equilibrar nuestro tiempo entre el Reino Unido y América del Norte, continuando honrando nuestro deber hacia La Reina, la Commonwealth y nuestros patronazgos. Este equilibrio geográfico nos permitirá criar a nuestro hijo con una apreciación de la tradición real en la que nació, al tiempo que brinda a nuestra familia el espacio para centrarse en el próximo capítulo, incluido el lanzamiento de nuestra nueva entidad caritativa”, añaden.
**Con información de CNN en Español