Más de mil millones de animales han muerto en incendios de Australia

Since the fires in Australia started this guy been out rescuing wildlife from the deadly conditions. This is just one of seven Koalas that he has saved so far, among countless other species.

You my friend, are an absolute hero! 🏅

Animals belong here same as us.

THANK YOU! pic.twitter.com/PzlSE8vDdz

— F For Effort (@FForEffort1) January 4, 2020