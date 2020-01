Adolescente desaparecida en San Diego

*At-Risk Missing JUVENILE*

SDPD is asking for help in locating Emma Johnson, Age: 15, 5ft 4in, 110 lbs, last seen: 15000 Via Montecristo in the Del Sur Community of SD at 4:00 AM. If you have seen or have any information please contact SDPD at 619-531-2000. pic.twitter.com/b74V6mws00

— San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) January 17, 2020