Ultimas noticias: Tiroteo deja muerto a una persona en Oak Park

#MTSAlert Due to police activity, Routes 916/917 and 955 will be on detour (estimated until approx. 7:30 p.m.). Northbound stops on 54th Street, from Westover to Redwood, will be missed. The southbound stop at 54th & Krenning will also be out of service.

— San Diego MTS (@sdmts) January 25, 2020