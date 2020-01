Las otras víctimas del fatal accidente de Kobe Bryant

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Orange Coast College head baseball coach John Altobelli. He was a coach, a colleague, a mentor and a friend at OCC for 27 years.

Read our full statement at https://t.co/ttTGWOZKnm pic.twitter.com/ch8ilLHHl4

— Orange Coast College (@orangecoast) January 26, 2020